Watch: Request for punishment of Nick Saban from Alabama Revealed

It’s safe to say that Texas A&M was very upset with Nick Saban because of his recent comments about the team “buying recruits.” They were so upset that they apparently demanded quite severe punishments.

According to On3 Sports, Texas A&M president Catherine Banks and athletics director Ross Bjork have sent a letter to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey asking for Saban’s punishment. They demanded that Saban publicly apologize to Texas A&M, but also wanted more.

Banks and Bjork said that while an apology would be a “good starting point,” the SEC should consider “monetary and participation penalties against Coach Saban.” In other words, a fine and disqualification.

“Coach Saban’s statement is false, beneath the dignity of the Securities and Exchange Commission and corrodes the fabric of athletic behavior in college football in general and especially within the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expect the league to take decisive public action against Coach Saban and the University of Alabama to demonstrate that such unprofessionalism and disrespect for student-athletes, coaches and Texas A&M University is unacceptable,” the letter says. .

“Coach Saban’s public apology to Coach Fisher, Aggie Football, and Texas A&M University is a good starting point, but the league should also consider monetary and participation penalties against Coach Saban.”

Eventually, the SEC went in a different direction, reprimanding Nick Saban and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

If Saban starts using such expressions again, perhaps the Securities and Exchange Commission will strike back a little harder.

But it seems doubtful that the suspension will happen because of a public war of words.