Watch: Ratings named the worst road form in the NFL

This is the time of year when various forms of personal income tax are ranked from the worst to the best.

This time, the guest uniform in the NFL was rated For The Win, and the worst (at least for Christian D’Andrea) is the Titans’ uniform.

The Titans wear blue helmets with white T-shirts and blue pants, and he, D’Andrea, can’t stand it.

“No, thank you. For all this,” D’Andrea writes.

Tennessee didn’t see much success in this form last season. The Titans were 1-3 when wearing them, and their only win came against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The losses were to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.

Perhaps if the Titans achieve more success in this form this season, they won’t be considered among the worst in the league.