Watch: ratings named the best helmet in college football

The Ohio State University football team looks really cute. In fact, according to the new ranking, the Buckeyes have the best helmets in the sport.

247Sports has compiled a list of the 25 best helmets of college football. The Buckeyes cover tops the ratings.

The Ohio State football helmet is made in basic gray with a scarlet and white stripe in the center. By the end of the season, most helmets are decorated with stickers depicting horse chestnut leaves. It looks pretty cute by the time bowl season arrives.

Meanwhile, Penn State, Notre Dame, Miami and Alabama round out the top five in the 247Sports ranking.

It’s a little surprising that the Nittany Lions and Crimson Tide made the top five. With all due respect, both helmets are quite soft.

A number of classic types of helmets are in the top ten, including the helmets of Michigan, Texas, LSU, Florida and USC.

Surprisingly, Oregon’s helmet registers at number 12, behind Arkansas at number 11. Dax has hundreds of helmets, so it’s hard to choose just one. But it’s a little surprising that Oregon isn’t higher on the list. Usually, the Ducks are in the top five in any uniform or helmet rating.

What is your favorite helmet for college football?