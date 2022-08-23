Watch: Racey Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union’s Video Goes Viral

It’s safe to say that Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are enjoying their vacation.

On Monday, Union posted a video on Instagram showing them joking on a yacht in Spain. At one point during the short clip, Wade pretends to bite her ass.

This post from Union has already gained more than 357,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

The caption to Union ‘s post read: “The rich spirit of #WadeWorldTour2022”.

Subscribers of the Union can’t get enough of this video.

“Love, you will love each other,” one person commented. “Amazing goals of a real couple.”

“They are the cutest,” another person wrote.

Next Tuesday, Wade and Union will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary.

Perhaps new photos and videos from the PDA will appear from Union soon. After all, the “Wide World Tour” is not over yet.