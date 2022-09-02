Watch: Purdue Player’s Rude Moment Went Viral Last Night

In the middle of the fourth quarterback game against Penn State on Thursday night, Purdue quarterback Chris Jefferson caught an interception and played a 72-yard sixth pick.

The long sprint and overwhelming excitement at the swinging Ross Aid Stadium clearly got the better of Jefferson.

The senior DB got down on his knees and let out a gnarled vomit after celebrating the defensive play of the game.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford avenged that interception with a masterful winning throw, connecting with KeyVone Lee and making a brave 12-yard touchdown with just 57 seconds left.

This exciting game of the first week was the perfect introduction to the exciting football season of 2022.

Purdue will get a chance at redemption when it faces Indiana State next weekend. Penn State hopes to continue its success against Ohio in week two.