Watch: Poll Reveals 2 Most “Favorite” NFL Players

The 2022 NFL season will kick off in just over 24 hours as the Los Angeles Rams prepare to host the Buffalo Bills.

Before the start of the season, Morning Consult compiled a list of the most beloved NFL players. Naturally, quarterbacks dominated the list, as they receive the most airtime in the media and social networks.

However, two of them received the title of the “most beloved” fans of the NFL. That honor went to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Here’s what Morning Consult writes:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains the most popular NFL player ahead of the start of the 2022 season on Thursday, according to a new Morning Consult study. But now the four-time pro bowler has company at the heart of America’s hearts in the person of new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

According to Morning Consult, only one player received a negative net favorability rating.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received an ugly award.

