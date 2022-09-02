Watch: Pitt Won a Backyard Brawl on an Incredible Pick-six

It seemed that Pittsburgh would lose in the Backyard Brawl, but it’s not.

West Virginia started moving down the field with a tie score of 31 until Bryce Ford-Wheaton threw a pass. It deviated straight into the hands of M. J. Devonshire.

Devonshire brought that interception to seven points, and the Panthers didn’t miss it in the final minutes.

It was a game that seemed to elude the Panthers until they pulled themselves together. They lost 31-24 in the fourth quarter and rallied, scoring 14 unanswered points.

Then they stopped the “Mountaineers” seconds before the 4th and 16th places to win the first match between these two teams in 11 years.

The next match between these two programs will take place next September in Morgantown.