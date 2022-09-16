Watch: Photo of Roger Goodell, special guest, goes viral

On Thursday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated the 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium before a massive confrontation with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos, whose company Amazon hosted its first football match on Thursday evening, was spotted on the field. Later during the broadcast Without OS was seen next to another notable figure.

He and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were chatting about it. Fans couldn’t get enough of the duo together.

“Your annual income is $15 billion? It’s amazing,” joked former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt.

Bezos has reportedly been trying to get into the NFL business for years. Although he hasn’t been able to buy an NFL team—yet—he’ll settle for owning the night of the week instead.

Los Angeles is 10-7 ahead of Kansas City at the end of the first half.