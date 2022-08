No matter what the Indianapolis Colts do, they can’t break this pair.

During Saturday’s preseason game between Indy and the Bills, Colts linemen Wesley French and Will Frice lined up right in the crowd…

The screenshot went viral over the weekend.

“God.. is that you?” Darrell Hill asked.

“Good one,” Kai Kamaka III tweeted.

“Name the best duet,” another user laughed.

“Nothing beats this,” commented another.

Add this to the list of classics.