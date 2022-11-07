Watch Phoenix’s New Live Music Video “After Midnight”.

Phoenix shared a video clip for “After Midnight”, which will appear on their new album “Alpha Zulu”.

The video for “After Midnight” takes place mainly from the window of the back seat of the car, when the car is driving through urban landscapes, busy streets and past different people.

In the end, however, it turned out that the car was stationary —maybe even all the time —with an ever-changing background and studio effects preserving the feeling of movement.

See below.

Last month, the band shared the latest single from the album, “Winter Solstice,” which followed the previous Alpha Zulu singles “Tonight” and the title track.

“Winter Solstice” marks the first Phoenix song that was not created collectively by the band in the studio, and frontman Thomas Mars wrote the lyrics of the track in a stream of consciousness under the beat, remotely sent by bandmates Dec d’Arcy, Laurent Brankowitz and Christian. Mazalai.

“Alpha Zulu” is a sequel to Phoenix’s 2017 album “Ti Amo”. Speaking about the project, which was recorded during the pandemic at the Paris Museum of Decorative Arts, Mars said in an interview with NME that “Alpha Zulu” will cover a wide range of diverse sounds.

“At this late stage of the creation of Alpha Zulu, we realized that it was very broad in sound, and we need to emphasize this spread,” Mars said. “Some albums you want to focus on something specific, but as with our first one [United, 2000], we wanted to embrace that diversity in a place like this.”

In a four-star review of the album, NME said, “Thus, ‘Alpha Zulu’ refuses to stand on ceremony with their surroundings; they appreciate scale, but never give up their character. It’s like wandering through the halls of the band’s personal gallery, walking through time and being able to see some of their most brilliant works up close.”

In other news, Phoenix is due to embark on a UK and European tour this month, the dates of which were announced back in June. See the full dates below and buy the remaining tickets here.

NOVEMBER

16 – London, UK – Brixton Academy

18 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz Club

20 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

22 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

23 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

28 – Paris, France – Olympia

29 – Paris, France – Olympia