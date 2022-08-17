Watch: PGA Tour 2K23 covers featuring Tiger Woods Revealed

2K Sports and HB Studios presented the cover of the PGA Tour 2K23 featuring the world famous golfer Tiger Woods.

Take a look at the two covers here:

In March 2021, Tiger signed an exclusive multi-year contract with 2K and HB Studios. The 15-time major winner plays an active role in the video game industry as an executive director and consultant for the franchise.

“We really wanted to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has gone beyond sports. We are very pleased that he has joined our PGA TOUR 2K series as an executive director,” 2K President David Ismayler said last year.

For the first time in the history of the PGA Tour 2K, gamers will be able to play on their favorite fields for Tiger Woods himself.

The most recent part of the game is PGA Tour 2K21. The 2022 version has apparently been mothballed to make room for 2K23.

The video game franchise announced an upcoming release date of August 22, 2022 with a short teaser trailer earlier this week.

What do you think of Tiger Woods’ cover?