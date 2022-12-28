Pete Doherty and his co—author Frederic Lo teamed up for a cover of The Pogues’ Christmas classic “Fairytale Of New York” on French television – watch their performance below.

The pair have worked a lot together this year, releasing an album in March called “The Fantasy Life of Poetry and Crime”, with which they went on tour later in the spring.

And so, they ended a busy year with this festive cover, which they performed accompanied by an orchestra on a stage covered with snow-covered fir trees.

Watch the performance below:

The Libertines and Babyshambles frontman and the French musician told NME earlier this year about their album, which they recorded in self-isolation.

Discussing the sources of lyrical inspiration for the album, Doherty said: “A lot of it was inspired by the films and the few years I spent in Margate before I was locked up in Normandy and then completely separated from England and from addiction. I was getting clean. I suppose there has been so much recklessness for such a long period of time, and not really caring what others think, that things change and suddenly you go from no pressure to an oversensitive awareness of this new expectation.

“I think the creative process itself is like an addiction. I need to write songs, and I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it.”

In a four-star review of “The Fantasy Life of Poetry and Crime”, NME wrote: “Doherty’s 2019 folk album with The Puta Madres was the sound of a former rebellious child looking into the sea and looking for some peace. Here with Lo, it seems like he really found it. Now, more than ever, this record is truly Arcadian.”

The Libertines are currently working on their fourth album. They offered NME’s In Conversation an update on his progress, with frontman Carl Barat saying, “In terms of sound, we want to do something we haven’t done before.”… I think we’ll be looking for something with a different energy than before. But we’re not at that stage yet.”