Watch: Paul Pierce’s reaction to Ime Udoka News

Earlier this week, the NBA world learned that the head coach of the Boston Celtics, Ima Udoka, is facing suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a woman from the Celtics’ headquarters. According to Voy, the relationship violates the principles of the franchise.

Most NBA fans found the punishment somewhat harsh, especially considering that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver had just received the same punishment for a more serious violation. Former Celtics star Paul Pierce also joined the conversation.

He is not a supporter of punishment.

“It should just be a fine, not a disqualification,” Pierce wrote in a short statement on Twitter.

An affair with a subordinate is condemned in almost any situation. However, the question of whether the Fishing Rod deserves to be disqualified for the entire season remains controversial.

Assistant head coach Joe Mazzulla is expected to become acting head coach for the 2022-23 season in Udoka’s absence.