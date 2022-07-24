Watch: Patrick Mahomes’ Practice Throw Video Goes Viral

Patrick Mahomes may be adding something new to his repertoire soon.

Mahomes has returned to training, as the Chiefs’ training camp continues, and now he is training throws from behind.

He tried one of them after he simulated the transmission in the shotgun formation:

Mahomes already knows how to make passes without looking during games, so if he can handle it, he will become even more unstoppable.

The good news for him is that he has plenty of time to sort this out. The 2022/23 regular season will not begin until seven weeks later (September 11).

As soon as he does it once and it works, it will hit the headlines of all major media.

Let’s see if he tries to do it in the first week when the Chiefs face the Arizona Cardinals.