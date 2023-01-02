tvN has released a teaser of its new drama featuring Park Hyun-shik!

“Our Blooming Youth” tells the story of a prince suffering from a mysterious curse and a brilliant woman who is accused of murdering her family members. Their romance develops in the process when a man saves a woman from her false accusation, and a woman saves a man from his curse. In the drama “Our Blooming Youth,” Park Hyun-shik plays Crown Prince Lee Hwang, and Jeon So-nee plays a brilliant woman named Min Jae-yi.

The short teaser begins with Lee Hwan walking alone in the night forest. An arrow flies out of nowhere at Lee Hwan. He tells: “Did you hear that too? I’m cursed by a ghost. I’ve heard all the people talking about it.” The next moment, Lee Hwan pulls the string of his bow, and a scene is also shown where an arrow passes through a woman’s arm. Lee Hwan’s voice continues, “Even if I’m cursed, I won’t waver.”

Watch the teaser below!

The premiere of “Our Blooming Youth” will take place on February 6, 2023 at 20:50 Korean time. kst.