Watch: Paige Spiranak threw out the first pitch before the MLB game last night

It’s been a big week for Paige Spiranak. On Friday night, an influential social media golfer hosted the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first serve because the X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday.

Brewers allowed Spiranak to hold the first race on X-Golf. This was in addition to her first award on Friday night.

Spiranak posted a video on Twitter showing her throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

Check it out:

Spiranak also held a meet-and-greet and autograph signing at X-Golf on Friday night.

In general, Friday was busy for the Graduate Student.

Spiranak, who has more than 3.6 million followers on Instagram, is fast becoming one of the top influencers on social media in the field of sports.