Watch: Paige Spiranak Talks about Her Favorite NFL Team

Earlier Friday afternoon, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranak spoke about her favorite NFL team.

Before we get there, let’s take a look back at what she confessed last year. Shortly before the start of the 2021 NFL draft, she suggested that she was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills.

“Who is your team? Both of my parents are from Pittsburgh, so I was born a Steelers fan. But I can’t forget about my love for the Bills,” Spiranak admitted on the day of the NFL draft.

Fast forward a little over a year later, and Spiranak seems to have picked a favorite among these two.

“I’m so excited about the upcoming football season! Although I’m not too excited as a Steelers fan,” she said.

She, like many other Steelers fans, wonders what the post-Ben Roethlisberger era will bring to the team.

After the signing of Mitchell Trubicki and the selection of Kenny Pickett, the starting quarterback position is in big question.