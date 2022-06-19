Watch: Paige Spiranak Reacts to US Open Crisis

The big story of the early stages of the final round of the US Open was the complete collapse that happened to Grayson Murray. But Paige Spiranak is here to sympathize with him.

In the middle of the round, Murray threw his club like a tomahawk into a disappointing hole. Later in the round, he broke that baton on his knee as his nervous breakdown continued.

Spiranak admitted that in the past she had abandoned her own club in despair. But she said the more embarrassing part was that then I had to go after her.

“I’ve thrown a baton like this before, and it’s fine until I was ashamed to get it,” Spiranak tweeted.

The 2022 U.S. Open was only the third time he qualified for a major in 10 years. After making only the second cut, he dropped out of the fight with a 76 in the third round.

But the biggest disappointment for Murray was the final round. A quadruple bogey on the seventh hole and a triple bogey on the ninth dropped him to the bottom of the standings.

Murray finished the day with a score of 80 — the worst result among all golfers on this list. And because of this crisis, he will attract much more attention to himself.

At least Paige Spiranak is on his side.