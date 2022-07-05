Watch: Paige Spiranak reacts to Joey Chestnut’s video

Paige Spiranak isn’t going to stop making hot dog videos anytime soon.

Spiranak saw what Joey Chestnut did to this protester during the National Hot Dog Eating Contest on Monday and turned it into a funny meme.

“I am to everyone who tells me to stop making hot dog videos,” Spiranak tweeted.

Spiranak’s video went viral on Twitter and Instagram when she showed her followers many different ways to eat a hot dog. A couple of them included “the traditional way”, “raw dog”, “two dogs” and “two dogs in one cup”.

Spiranak will have a chance to make another such video next year, when July 4th comes again.

The next one for her, most likely, will be participation in the Open Championship, which is scheduled to begin next Thursday.