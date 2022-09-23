Watch: Paige Spiranak gives 2 reasons why fans are following her on social networks

Paige Spiranak is the most popular personality in golf, including Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

She knows the reason for this. On Friday morning, she posted a video revealing two reasons why people are following her on social media: her choice and her personality.

“There are two important reasons why you subscribe to me… my preferences and my personality,” she said in the caption to the video on Twitter.

She also showed a few options at the end of the video, because why not. She takes North Carolina to victory this weekend along with an over in the UCF game.

Oh, and she also outshines Notre Dame-the college football team she hates the most.