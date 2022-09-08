Watch: Paige Spiranac Soccer Uniform Goes Viral on Thursday

Social media influencer Paige Spiranac is ready for what should be an exciting first week of the NFL season.

On Thursday afternoon, Spinarak posted a video about how she “dresses up” for the football season.

In the video that Points But shared with Spinarak, she goes from a casual white shirt to a low-cut shirt. Then she jokingly demonstrates her printing skills.

The caption to this video read: “@PaigeSpiranac is getting ready for the football season!”

Spinarak’s subscribers seem to be delighted with her latest video.

“I’m ready for football,” one fan wrote.

Another fan replied, “The content of your meme is pretty good, I won’t lie.”

The NFL season officially begins tonight with an intriguing matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams.