Watch: Packers Coach Matt Lafleur Unhappy with NFL Decision

Packers head coach Matt Lafleur doesn’t like how the NFL handled Green Bay’s preseason schedule this year.

According to ESPN reporter Rob Demowski, Lafleur reported that the team did not return from the first week’s game against the 49ers until 5 a.m.

“Thank you, league,— Lafleur said. “It’s a long season and it can take its toll on you. It knocks down your clock for the next couple of days.”

Lafleur went on to say that he would prefer regional games in the preseason to avoid similar situations in the future.

The Packers returned from San Francisco with a 28-21 loss.

Backup Jordan Love had a turnover problem on Friday and gave up three picks to the Niners defenseman. While the 49ers’ second-year quarterback Trey Lance looked brilliant in the first preseason game, finishing 4 of 5 with 91 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, the Green Bay coach defended Love’s performance. Speaking:

I think two of them you can completely remove from it. In the third we had two routes knocked out because the ball really shouldn’t have gone there in this draw, but he had nowhere else to go with the ball, and he forced it to get there, and the defender played well. We just need to clean up everything around him. … But I was pleased with Jordan’s performance.