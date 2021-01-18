Watch out! This famous WhatsApp scam is back

The fact that WhatsApp is one of the most popular applications makes it the target of all those who want to circulate hoaxes or scams. And it is a means by which many victims can be reached quickly. Since the app currently owned by Facebook came into our lives, we have seen how many scams have been distributed through it. However, there is one that has been coming back to the fray quite insistently in recent months.

The Civil Guard already warned of its existence less than a year ago, but three or four months ago it would still be claiming some victims. We refer to the 6-digit code scam that comes through a message in which someone indicates that they have mistakenly sent us a code by SMS and that if we can please provide it urgently.

The Mossos de Escuadra warn of his return

This code corresponds to the verification code of our WhatsApp account, so if we provide it, we will be giving the option that they can control our account, group contacts, etc. Although everything pointed to the fact that the scam had stopped circulating through the messaging app, now it is the Mossos de Escuadra who, through Twitter, are warning that the scam is still active and in recent days there are many victims.

The operation of this scam is as follows, the first thing we receive is an SMS from someone supposedly known and at the same time a WhatsApp message. This last message would arrive with the following text: “Hello, I’m sorry, I sent you a 6-digit code by SMS for SMS by mistake, can you transfer it to me? It is urgent.”.

Therefore, the modus operandi of the scam is to send this message after WhatsApp sends an SMS with the 6-digit code for the activation of the account after the attackers have tried to install WhatsApp with our phone number. If they can get that code forwarded to them, they can take control of our account.

Some victims of this scam already reported at the time that it took even weeks to recover their account again, so it is recommended to ignore these types of messages and delete them as soon as possible. It goes without saying that, even though it comes to us through a trusted person, we should never forward this code to anyone if we don’t want to have problems.