Watch Out For These 51 Altcoins: Here’s A List Of Things To Happen This Week!

As the Bitcoin and altcoin market enters a new week with sideways movements, investors’ eyes are on the interest rate statements from the US Federal Reserve (FED). In addition, developments between Russia and Ukraine are closely followed. However, a closer look will reveal many developments in most cryptocurrency projects.

This week will be bustling for 51 altcoins

Today, the halving will take place for The Verge (XVG). That is, the amount of reward received per block will be halved.

Pitbull (PIT) is launching the Iconic NFT collection on Tofunft.

A hard fork is taking place on Theta Network (THETA).

Glitch Protocol (GLCH) is entering phase two on its mainnet.

Fungie DAO (FNG) is launching Caramel Token (CRML).

BKEX will list Bridge Oracle (BRG) with Tether (USDT) pair in the evening.

Klever (KLV) is launching the third phase of its testnet for validators.

TerraLand Token (TLAND) is launching a new fundraising event.

Launch of CashCow Protocol Milk (MILK) – Binance Coin (BNB) GLP farm via Gol Finance.

MEXC Global listed Gamerse (LFG) at 11:00 am Turkey time with USDT pair.

XT.COM has listed Kangaroo (GAR) in USDT pair at 13:00 CEST.

BigONE exchange launched the GXChain (GXC)-REI token swap.

XT.COM has listed LOOP Finance (LOOP) with USDT pair at 12:00 CEST.

HUPAYX (HPX) launches the HPX TAYCAN Testnet.

LBank lists Ziktalk (ZIK) with USDT pair.

LBank lists Golfrochain (GOLD) with USDT pair.

OpenDAO (SOS) will broadcast on Twitter Spaces around 15:30.

Rigel Protocol (RGP) will perform token buyback and burning.

MEXC Global lists MicroTuber (MCT) with USDT pair at 15.00 CET.

MEXC Global lists StrongNode (SEN) with USDT pair at 18:00 CEST.

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) will hold a question and answer event on Twitter Spaces. The event will take place at 19.00.

Gnosis (GNO) will hold a community meeting. Information about GnosisDAO will be given at the meeting.

Huobi Global lists XCAD Network (XCAD) with USDT pair at 16:00 CEST.

MEXC Global lists eFin Decentralized (WEFIN) at 17:00 CEST with USDT pair.

LBank lists BlueArk (BRK) with USDT pair.

Tomorrow, March 15, 2022, Elrond (EGLD) staking will begin and LKMEX Metabonding screenshots will begin to be taken.

Harmony (ONE) will release the Chrome extension of its wallet service tomorrow.

Rebel Bots (RBLS) will hold a question and answer event on Twitter. The event will take place on March 15 at 21.00 CEST.

LBank lists CPLAY Network (CPLAY) tomorrow with USDT pair.

BitMart lists DAO Maker (DAO) with USDT pair.

Tomorrow, Huobi Global lists Stader (SD) with USDT pair.

Bitforex is listing Gateway Protocol (GWP) with USDT pair tomorrow.

Kommunitas will hold its DCD IKO tomorrow at 12:00 CET.

LBank will list Pando (PANDO) with USDT pair tomorrow.

Ari10 (ARI10) will release the roadmap update on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, and answer users’ questions.

Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 will kick off on Wednesday with the participation of projects such as FEG Token (FEG), Floki Musk (FLOKI), KAINET (KAINET).

Fuse (FUSE) will hold a Q&A on Discord on Wednesday.

Lisk (LISK) will answer users’ questions through Twitter Spaces.

BitMart lists Trendsy (TRNDZ) with USDT pair on Wednesday.

The game, belonging to the Traders Coin (TRDC) project, will be released in Spanish on Thursday.

The Enter the Metaverse conference will take place in Paris on March 17-18.

On Thursday, Cosmos Hub (ATOM) will launch the Theta testnet.

Hedera (HBAR) will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday.

March 17 will be the deadline for Defactor (FACTR) Springpad applications.

Function X (FX) will hold a meeting on March 17.

Kommunitas will hold the MechaChain IKO on Friday.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) has announced that it will launch the GHC V2 later this week.

X Protocol (POT) will launch its NFT marketplace on March 20.

SparkPoint (SRK) will handle the dApp developments for its wallet.