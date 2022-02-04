Watch Out For These 14 Altcoins: Big Improvements Are Available!

Regardless of the direction of the market, altcoin projects can be used for partnerships, integrations, community events, etc. developments should be followed closely. In this article, let’s list the integration, listing, mainnet announcements planned for the coming days and the developments of the week on 14 altcoin projects.

The Cardano network has reached another major milestone, surpassing three million wallets, according to a recent update posted by the official Cardano Twitter account.

Pangolin, the DEX platform powered by Avalanche (AVAX), has made TerraUSD (UST) the default stablecoin.

The Manhattan federal judge has been tasked with deciding whether Ripple can argue with the SEC about the exact type of cryptocurrency they regulate, other than enforcing crypto enforcement actions.

The IOTA Foundation awards 1 million euros to Imperial College London for research in DLT and circular economy.

Trace Network Labs’ governance token, TRACE, which provides network users with governance control over the protocol, is listed on Huobi Global.

The First NFTs on the TON Blockchain are coming soon. It has been shared that for now, exactly 10,000 NFTs will be created and stored in the Tonkeeper mobile wallet.

The SandBox (SAND) has announced that it has launched the public sale of exclusive “Premium LAND” lands on its platform alongside EverDreamSoft, which includes premium NFTs.

A new DeFi protocol called Meld based on Cardano (ADA) managed to stake 100 million MELD in just three days.

The team behind the Solana bridge claimed that the 120,000 ETH stolen on Feb. 3 has been fully restored. Wormhole Bridge is backed by developers who claim all funds have been restored after the $320 million hack.

Stacks founder Muneeb Ali and Princeton Professor of Computer Science JP Singh introduced a platform designed to advance the use of Bitcoin (BTC) as a settlement layer for the Web3 ecosystem.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is listing an exchange-traded product (ETP) powered by Solana (SOL) from Valour, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies. You can find the details of the development we have reported as Kriptokoin.com here.

Onomy’s hybrid DEX and Forex market will be published on Harmony. Once the integration is complete, the Harmony community will have native access to Onomy’s upcoming hybrid DEX, dubbed ONEX, which announced the protocol on Twitter.

Social media platform StockTwits is partnering with FTX to launch its crypto trading service.

According to the press release by the team behind the Primex Finance platform, the initial funding round has been successfully completed.