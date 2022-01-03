Watch Out For These 10 DeFi Altcoins: Here Are The Big Improvements!

DeFi-focused altcoin projects have left behind a productive year. In this post, the most important DeFi partnerships, updates, events, etc. We take a look at the announcements.

Here are the latest developments on DeFi altcoin projects

Layer one Blockchain platform Clover Finance has strategically partnered with cross-chain NFT platform Treasureland. The partnership will help facilitate seamless NFT trading, which can easily view their NFTs in Clover wallets.

Animalia, the free-to-play NFT trading card game, has entered into a strategic partnership with Roseon Finance. Thus, Roseon will provide launchpad services to the NFT trading card gaming platform.

Meland recently migrated to the mainnet. The launch follows a series of several successful alpha testnet launches. Also, the mainnet launch, which went live on December 29, 2021, was one of the biggest anticipated developments in the entire Meland ecosystem.

Secret Network SecretSwap platform announced the launch of the fiat launchpad platform. Users can now purchase SCRT tokens directly from their cards.

The highly anticipated Cartesi Rollups Alpha has announced the launch. Now developers can create dapps using their favorite traditional software development tools.

Last week, the popular metaverse Dark Frontiers started selling NFT spacesuits on Binance NFT. The sale officially started at 13:00 (UTC) on December 30, 2021. Also, the spacesuit is an essential part of the Dark Frontiers game.

Park Infinity IDO officially took place on December 29, 2021 on the MARS Ecosystem launchpadd launchpad. The IDO launch closely follows the launch of Parking Infinity on the Binance NFT market on December 27, 2021.

Web 3 subscription NFT social network, ShowMe official version is now on Polygon. Now users can choose their favorite club domains. Also, some of the main features of ShowMe are:

Creating and joining clubs.

Editing club profiles

Customizing and personalizing club membership cards, etc.

Polkadot has announced a strategic partnership with popular blockchain wallet Guarda. Users can now hold, manage and store DOT on any device using the Guarda wallet.