Watch online Inter Milan – Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid

With yesterday’s victories, Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona have secured their place in the second round of the Champion League. But the other two Spanish teams that play in the top European competition are still missing. On the one hand, Real Madrid faces Inter Milan in their Italian fiefdom, and on the other, Atlético de Madrid plays at home in Wanda against the Russians from Lokomotiv Moscow. Both games are at 9:00 p.m.

In the case of Inter and Real Madrid, both teams play many of their options to stay alive in the Champions League and thus achieve a pass to the second round. And in the case of Atlético the same, since if they lose against Lokomotiv, the Champions League is over for Madrid.

See Inter Milan – Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid – Lokomotiv Moscow

If you are subscribed to Movistar + and you are not at home, you can always watch the matches of these days through the operator’s official app, which allows you to view its content on demand and live on your mobile and tablet. Just download the application, enter your start data and immediately you will have access to the games, also with Aura, an assistant that you can use with voice or text commands to consult the programming, see new content or tune into a channel.

The application allows things like watching the games from the beginning even if you have arrived late, controlling the live broadcast; start watching the game at home and continue on your mobile if you have to go out, or vice versa.

By Movistar +

If you are at home or next to a TV with Movistar +, you can watch the Champions League games on TV or tune in to another one that is played at the same time on your smartphone or tablet with the app. The playback will be simultaneous and there will be no problem in seeing them at the same time. You can watch Inter Milan – Real Madrid on Dial 50 and Atlético Madrid – Lokomotiv Moscow – on Dial 51, both at 9:00 p.m.

Here is the app on Android and iOS so that you can access the game of matches if you are not at home.



