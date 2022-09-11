Watch: on Sunday, the owner of the NFL called for a strange punishment

It was only a matter of time before the NFL’s worst and weirdest umpire calls became a factor in NFL games. Today’s loser was no less fieldgall.

During an attempted throw from a Chicago Bears game, owner Trenton Gill was sentenced to punishment for unsportsmanlike conduct. However, the reason for the punishment was rather strange.

It was raining at Soldier Field during today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, which made the field very slippery and slippery. So Gill pulled out a towel to try to wipe the ground in front of the kicker. This led to punishment for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“Unsportsmanlike behavior. Chicago, number 16,” the referee said. “I took out a towel on the field during the dead ball and wiped the field. According to the rules, this is illegal.”

Unfortunately for the Bears, this penalty knocked them out of reach of the throw from the game. They missed and went into halftime trailing 7-0 to the 49ers.

There have been times in the history of the NFL when players wiped the area in front of the kicker to make it easier to throw the ball from the game. But usually the players did this by clearing the territory with their feet, and not with foreign objects like a towel.

However, it was a strange scene on a Soldier’s Field on a day that had already seen some oddities.

If the Bears lose the game because of a throw from the game, they will probably look back in anger at this moment.