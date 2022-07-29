Watch: Olivia Ponton Shares New Video in Sports Illustrated Swimwear

Nearly three months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands with a number of returning veterans.

However, the rookie class might have been just as impressive. Several notable rookie models were chosen to be part of the latest iconic shoot.

Among them was Olivia Ponton, who made her rookie debut in early May. Ponton, with more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram, is among the most-notable models in the 2022 issue.

Earlier this week, she shared a new video from Swim Week.

