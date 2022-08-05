Watch: Olivia Dunn’s Yankee Stadium Photo Goes Viral

The star of LSU, gymnast Olivia Dunn has fun in the summer before resuming school.

Dunn is one of the most popular college athletes in any sport. All summer long, she updated her subscribers with vacation photos.

Dunn, who recently gained two million followers on Instagram, went to Yankee Stadium this week.

She even wore a Yankee hat at the game.

It looks funny.

This isn’t the only big trip Olivia Dunn has taken this summer.

Thanks to her many followers on social media, Dunn has made several major endorsement deals through a name, image and likeness ordinance. She is clearly using her profits to good use.

Dunn has a few more weeks of summer fun before the fall semester starts at LSU. She will also join her team in the 2022/23 season.