Watch: Old Panthers OC Comments about Baker Mayfield Go Viral – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo will have to change his attitude toward newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield.

After Mayfield was selected by the Cleveland Browns at No. 1 in the 2018 NFL Draft, McAdoo, the former head coach of the New York Giants, shared his less-than-rosy opinion about the incoming signalman.

Here are McAdoo’s old comments about Mayfield in an interview with the New York Post:

“He has an advantage, I like it. He will lead, they will follow him. I haven’t seen much professional football in his student record. And if you are short, you should be able to compensate for it somehow, and the personality does not do that. I didn’t think he was a great athlete. This guy looks like a pocket quarterback, short and with small hands, that’s what I’m worried about.”

As the Panthers’ offensive coordinator, McAdoo will head the quarterbacks room, which will feature two of the top three players in the 2018 draft: Mayfield and Sam Darnold (No. 3).

Later in this 2018 interview , McAdoo rated every quarterback option from the class:

Josh AllenLamar Jacksonsham Darnoldjosh RosenMayson Rudolphbaker Mayfield

McAdoo and Mayfield will have to put those old comments behind them as they approach the 2022 season.