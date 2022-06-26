Watch: Oklahoma Baseball Fan Goes Viral at College World Series – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Even Mr. O.W. couldn’t save the Oklahoma Sooners in the first game of the Men’s College World Series finals.

Oklahoma loses 10-3 to Ole Miss in the bottom of the ninth, but one Sooners fan outshone everyone with his outfit.

The fan’s photo quickly spread across social networks.

“This is Kyler,” one of the users replied.

“Always like this,” commented another.

“Need someone to make me a UF version of this immediately,” another user tweeted. “Click on the DM.”

“Brought some of that ‘Sooner Magic’ because we need it in Game 1 in Omaha!” said another Oklahoma fan. “I hope Mr. O.W. comes back tomorrow so we can fix it!”

“Legend,” replied another.

Loyalty.