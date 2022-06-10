Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. delivered a Harsh Message to NBA Players

Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still trying to find a new team ahead of the 2022 season. But today he decided to spend some time with the NBA players.

On Friday, Beckham tweeted that it’s easy for NBA players as they can get the maximum contract in just one good season. He joked that he couldn’t be friends with anyone in the NBA because of this.

“Shh, that’s disgusting! I’m not friends with anyone in the NBA anymore because it just gets easier for you! You’re doing fine,” Beckham tweeted.

“Play 1 good season, get the maximum!!!! Any basketball coach would like to rehabilitate me, let me know,” he wrote later.

The NBA is definitely offering a lot more money to those who can get into it. Their average salary is $7.5 million a year, and the median salary is $3.8 million.

Compare that to the NFL, where the average salary is between $200,000 and $5.6 million, depending on the position. The salary of the media is $ 1 million.

Odell Beckham Jr. was lucky enough to be at the very top of the scale with the contracts he received during the year. But even so, there are players who have achieved relatively little in the NBA, but still earn more than him.

Call it sour grapes or a joke, but it’s funny.