Watch: Notre Dame Recruit’s Message for Brian Kelly Goes Viral

One of Notre Dame’s top recruits had some fun visiting Brian Kelly on Sunday night.

Drake Bowen, a four-star linebacker devoted to the Fighting Irish, cast a shadow over Kelly after he lost his debut as head coach at LSU, 24-23.

“I can’t wait to get to North Dakota, where we have the resources to win. #FreemanEra,” Bowen tweeted.

That came after Kelly said LSU “has the resources” to win when he took over the position after the 2021-22 season concluded. Kelly thought Notre Dame lacked some resources when he was there.

The Tigers lost by a point after their extra point was blocked with no time remaining. If that had happened, the game would have gone into overtime.

Bowen is the No. 2 player in his home state (Indiana) and the No. 13 linebacker in the country according to the 247Sports composite ranking.