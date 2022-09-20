Watch: NFL World Shocked by Kirk Cousins News

On Monday evening, some interesting survey results were published.

This poll was about the most favorite NFL players before the 2022 season, and Kirk Cousins was pretty high on it.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback ranked sixth in this poll, just behind Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes.

Fans are quite puzzled by how Cousins finished so high.

Maybe this poll was sent out to everyone outside of Minnesota so that the results wouldn’t be skewed in another direction.

Anyway, Cousins seems to be more loved than some thought.