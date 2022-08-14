Watch: NFL World Reacts to Mack Jones’ Locker Photo

Mark Jones has a motivational photo right behind his locker.

The New England Patriots quarterback, a sophomore, captured himself during last year’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. This is a game in which New England lost by a score of 47-17, the worst playoff defeat of the Bill Belichick era.

Jones seems intent on remembering that after finishing the game with 238 yards through the air, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Most likely, he wants to show the league that he’s not the same quarterback anymore.

Patriots fans like Jones’ mentality ahead of this season.

“I really like it. The Mac revenge tour starts now,” one fan tweeted.

“Well, any questions I had about the upcoming season have just ended. Banner 7, let’s get started,” another fan tweeted.

As the kids say, there’s this dog sitting in Jones right now.