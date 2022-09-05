Watch: NFL World Prays for Miles Garrett’s Family

The NFL world is thinking about Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett after he wasn’t seen at the start of practice Monday.

According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, “Garrett has been released from several recent workouts to be with a sick family member.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the former No. 1 overall “will be back today.”

Fans were hoping for the best on social media.

“Family is always more important than football/sports,” the Cleveland sports account tweeted.

“Family comes first,” said another. “I hope everything is fine.”

“Pray for Garrett,” the other replied.

We are glad to hear that Garrett will return to the team today.

Let’s hope his family is all right.