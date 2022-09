On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers, which promised to be one of the best games of the year.

Before the start of the festivities, the top management of the Chiefs met with an important figure in today’s game. No, it wasn’t a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs representatives met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Since Bezos’ company took over the running of Thursday night games, he was in plain sight. It was the same with Hunt’s daughter, Gracie.