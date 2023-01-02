The long-awaited return of NewJeans is already here!

On January 2, at 18.00. KST, the female group released their first single “OMG” along with a video clip for the title track of the same name.

The song “OMG”, written by Jinsu Pak, Ylva Dimberg and David Dawood to the words of Gigi, Ylva Dimberg and Hanni, is a hip-hop and R&B song with the rhythms of UK Garage and Trap. The participants demonstrate trendy music in various styles, such as pop vocals and melodic rap.

The music video starred actor Kim Joo Heon and former webtoon author Lee Mal-nyeon, also known as Youtube Calmdown Man.

Watch the music video below: