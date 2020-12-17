Watch Netflix Science Fiction Series Trailer

On Wednesday (16), Netflix released the first trailer for Tribes of Europa, its new science fiction series. Created by Philip Koch and Florian Baxmeyer, the project was developed by the same producers as Dark, Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann. The premiere is scheduled for February 19, 2021 on the streaming platform.

Set in a dystopian future, Tribes of Europa takes place in the year 2074, when Europe became a kind of desert with small inhabited states as the last survivors. This would have happened after a mysterious global catastrophe.

The episodes are expected to win over viewers and the series will continue for new seasons over time.

Check out the full official trailer:

The cast features Henriette Confurius, Emilio Sakraya and David Ali Rashed as protagonists. They live three brothers who are practically thrown into a mind-boggling challenge, in the context of the post-apocalyptic war that is raging across Europe. In addition to them, there is also the participation of James Faulkner and Melika Foroutan.

From the first images released, you can already see that the series will have several intense conflicts and dramatic emotions very well worked. The atmosphere of mystery will not be left out and the script should continue with problems and twists in all episodes.

The mysterious cube seen in the trailer also appears to be a very valuable artifact that will run through the most diverse moments of the plot. The atmosphere of tension should mark the production, which, for now, will have only six episodes released.

So be sure to check when everything is available! Netflix’s new German production, Tribes of Europe, debuts on February 19, 2021.



