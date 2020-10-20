Watch Netflix on TV from mobile phone or tablet

The current interconnectivity that the devices that we use daily have is enormous, and with 2-3 devices you can already create a home ecosystem in which, for example, you use your mobile to watch Netflix and transfer that content to a larger screen, for example. example the TV in the living room.

Connecting your mobile devices allows you to use your TV screen to view the content that is playing in the Netflix mobile application and / or use your mobile device as a remote control. How do you do this? In several possible ways, whether you are Android or using an iPhone or iPad:

If the TV has Chromecast / Google Cast built in

TVs with Chromecast built-in allow you to cast content from your mobile device to the TV. Chromecast built-in is only available from the following brands:

– Philips

– Polaroid

– Sharp

– Skyworth

– Soniq

– Sony

– Toshiba

– Vizio

To send content from your Android or iOS mobile device:

Using the Netflix Second Screen

Open the Netflix app on your mobile device.

Once you’re signed in, select the Submit Content icon – the screen icon with the arrow in one corner – located at the top or bottom right of the screen.

Select the device on which you want to watch the series or movie.

Select a series or movie that you want to watch and press Play. Now, from your mobile or tablet, you can move forward, backward, pause or change the audio or subtitle settings.

The Netflix app is capable of syncing with some televisions and streaming players. This allows you to use your tablet or phone to control the Netflix experience. To use your Android or IOS mobile device as a remote control you have to do this:

Using an external cable

Connect the mobile device to the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.

Launch the Netflix app on the TV and on the mobile device.

Sign in to the same Netflix account from your TV and from your mobile device.

Select the Send content icon at the top or bottom right of the screen.

Select the device on which you want to watch the series or movie.

Select a series or movie that you want to watch and press Play. Now, from your mobile device, you can move forward, backward, pause, or change the audio or subtitle settings.



