Watch: Nebraska is on ESPN’s Bad List

As if losing to Northwestern to start the season wasn’t a kick in the gut enough, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are now plummeting nationally-and right on a list they’d really rather not be on.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Ryan McGee placed Nebraska in his dreaded “top 10 in college football” ranking. He had a No-Brainer as the 10th worst team in the country, joining teams like ULM, New Mexico, UConn, FAU, Hawaii and UMass.

“Speaking of the ongoing chaos, looking back on the days that have passed, do you think that during the 4,100-mile flight back to Lincoln from Dublin, Scott Frost looked around, made sure everyone else was asleep, and secretly donned his 2017 UCF national? the titular ring, hoping that it will look like one of those Hobbit rings that can give him mystical powers? Or at least Schwartz?” McGee wrote.

If Nebraska had won the game against Northwestern, they probably wouldn’t have made the list and wouldn’t even have come close to it. But a loss to a team that went 3-9 last year is likely to hang over Nebraska’s head like an albatross for the rest of the year.

The next two games against North Dakota and South Georgia should be easy wins. Scott Frost’s job will most likely depend on winning both of these games.

But after that, everything will go awry.

The Huskers have a game against Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium in which they will be huge underdogs. After that, the Huskers have four games that could be a break in the season—Indiana, Rutgers, Purdue and Illinois.

If Nebraska loses at least one of those four games, it will be difficult for them to qualify for the bowl, as games against Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa have yet to be played.

Will Nebraska finish the season in the top ten worst?