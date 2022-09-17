Watch: Nebraska Fans Already Know Who They Want to Be their Next Head Coach

After an embarrassing loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska broke off relations with head coach Scott Frost.

Instead of waiting until October 1, when his ransom will be halved, the school decided to stop everything immediately. Now the program is in search of a new head coach, and the fans already know who they want.

This morning in Lincoln, before the match between Nebraska and Oklahoma, there was a Fox pregame show on American football. With Urban Meyer on the table, fans have let him know they want him to be their next head coach.

“We want Urban!” chants began to pour out.

Meyer brought that energy back to the crowd. “Regardless of the score, regardless of the record, this is the best fan base I’ve ever trained against,” he said.

If Urban Meyer wanted to return to the ranks of college coaches, Nebraska could be the perfect place.

After the failed Scott Frost era, fans just need someone who can win. While Meyer has his flaws off the field, he has proven that he wins-at the student level-on the field.