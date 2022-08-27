Watch: Nebraska Cheerleaders ready for tonight’s game

The 2022 college football season has finally arrived, and week zero begins with a full set of games.

In one of the games that will take place today, there will be a couple of Big Ten programs that will converge in another country. Northwest and Nebraska will face off against Ireland this afternoon.

However, football teams are not the only ones who have made the journey across the pond. Nebraska fans fully support their team, as does the cheerleading squad.

The Huskers support group posted a photo before the game.

Huskers are among the favorites of today’s game and seem to be well represented – even in another country.

Nebraska and Northwest will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. This game will be broadcast on the FOX channel.