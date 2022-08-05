Watch: NDFL fans are thrilled with Michael Irwin’s latest Tweet

Former NFL star Michael Irwin is part of an elite group of receivers honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Friday, the former Dallas Cowboys player took to Twitter to share a photo with several of his Hall of Fame pass catchers.

“Any pass you throw will be caught by this group!!!!” Irwin wrote.

This photo shows 12 of the 31 wide receivers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Fred Biletnikoff, Andre Reed, Drew Pearson, James Lofton, Chris Carter, John Stalworth, Calvin Johnson and others.

Irwin ended his 12-year Cowboys career with 750 receptions for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns en route to five Pro-Bowl selections and one All-Pro award. In 1991, he became the league leader in receptions with 1,523 yards.

