Watch: NASCAR Unveils Special Grand Marshals for Sunday

Sunday’s NASCAR event at Sonoma Raceway will feature a pair of Hall of Fame members as honorary grand marshals of the track.

According to NASCAR On FOX, twins Bella, Nikki and Brie will appear on the Toyota Save Mart 350.

Racing fans reacted to the announcement on Twitter over the weekend.

“A daily reminder that the Bella twins are more relevant than wrestling fans want to admit,” said one user.

“Do NASCAR and WWE have a special partnership?” another fan asked. “So many people from WWE are at NASCAR races.”

“#FearlessNikki #BrieMode TWIN MAGIC.”

The race in Sonoma starts at 16:00 Eastern time on FS1.

Kyle Larson on the fifth Chevrolet car took pole position in this race. They are followed by Chase Elliott, Chris Bishop, Michael McDowell and Tyler Reddick.