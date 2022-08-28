Watch: NASCAR driver Announced His Engagement on Saturday

Kyle Etherman had a special day on Saturday.

He not only raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but also announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend. On Saturday evening, he posted a couple of photos on his Twitter account.

Before posting this, Weatherman finished 22nd in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen. He also announced this on the eve of his birthday, which is today (August 28).

Weatherman has been dating his now fiancee Mel Brooks for the past few years. She is a big star of TikTok, and her account even has 125 thousand subscribers.

Congratulations to Kyle and Meg on their engagement!