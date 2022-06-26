Watch: NASCAR Cup Series faces severe weather on Sunday – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

NASCAR fans can be in for a long day on Sunday.

The last race of the Cup Series is scheduled to take place in Nashville, but it seems that unpleasant storms are waiting for us on the horizon.

The storms aren’t moving very fast, but they seem destined to affect this race.

If the race is affected by delays, it will most likely be due to lightning nearby. Hopefully, this delay won’t last too long and the race will be able to finish sometime on Sunday evening.

Today’s race is called the “Ally 400”, and it should start at 17:00 Eastern time. Kyle Larson will be aiming to win his second race in a row at this venue after overtaking Ross Chastain last year.

The race will be broadcast by NBC.