Watch Nandi Bushell and Her Brother Perform a Cover of Rage Against The Machine’s Song “Killing In The Name”

Nandi Bushell shared a video of a young musical prodigy playing with his younger brother to the classic Rage Against The Machine 1992 song “Killing In The Name”.

Bushell posted the cover on Sunday (November 20) on Twitter and Instagram. In it, a 12-year-old prodigy plays guitar, and his younger brother Thomas plays drums. “A family that rages together stays together!” Bushell wrote on social media when he shared his performance.

She went on to say that she had told Thomas about “all the greatest rock and metal bands” and that Rage Against the Machine were at the top of the list. Noting Tom Morello and Brad Wilk from RATM, she added: “You guys are amazing! Thomas is really getting better!” See below:

Bushell has loudly declared her love for Rage Against The Machine, which has gone viral in recent years thanks to covers of “Killing In The Name” and “Guerrilla Radio”. In 2020, Morello surprised Bushell by giving her one of his signature guitars. “Seeing someone so gorgeous but so young really gives me hope for the future,” Morello said during a video message to Bushell at the time.

Last year, Bushell and Morello’s son Roman teamed up to write and record the song “The Children Will Rise Up!”, dedicated to changes in the climate emergency. Earlier this year, Bushell, Tom Morello, Julien Baker and others teamed up with the Afghan non-profit organization The Miraculous Love Kids on the song “God Help Us All.”

Some of Bushell’s covers this year included a rendition of Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon’s “Bad Habits,” Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing” and John Coltrane’s “Mr. PC.” A tribute concert by Hawkins in London earlier this year, accompanied by their performance of “Learn To Fly”.

Most recently, Bushell shared an original single called “The Shadows” at the end of September. It was written for her father when he was struggling with health problems earlier this year. Earlier this month, Bushell shared her first cover in almost six months of Eminem’s “Rap God.”