Watch: Monday’s Fantasy Football video “Combine” Goes Viral

One fantasy football league may have just started something…

On Monday, TikTok, demonstrating the “roughing combine” of one group to determine who chooses where began to spread virally.

In the combine there was a flip cup, beer pong, throwing a ball through the window of the playhouse and throwing a corn hole, followed by a sprint:

The fans were delighted.

“Great,” Rick Kamla replied.

“Love it!” Evan Koslof said.

“… next year?” Sports reporter Alex Cowley asked his colleague.

“It’s fantastic,” commented Caleb Rowden.

“Great idea!” said another.

The dude was digging in this final sprint!